Deputies Arrest Man For Stabbing In Afton

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say stabbed a juvenile in the back outside an Afton home Wednesday, January 31. Mark Dugan was arrested for aggravated assault and battery and destruction of property.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said Dugan and the juvenile were in the back yard of a home near NW 2nd Street when the 36-year-old man stabbed the juvenile male. Dugan took off running but was found hiding under some nearby heavy equipment, the sheriff said.

The wound required medical attention but wasn't life threatening, according to law enforcement. Floyd said the juvenile identified Dugan as the man who stabbed him.