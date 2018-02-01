Deputies Arrest Man For Stabbing In Afton - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Deputies Arrest Man For Stabbing In Afton

Posted: Updated:
Mark Dugan photo from Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Mark Dugan photo from Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
AFTON, Oklahoma -

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say stabbed a juvenile in the back outside an Afton home Wednesday, January 31. Mark Dugan was arrested for aggravated assault and battery and destruction of property.

Sheriff Jeremy Floyd said Dugan and the juvenile were in the back yard of a home near NW 2nd Street when the 36-year-old man stabbed the juvenile male. Dugan took off running but was found hiding under some nearby heavy equipment, the sheriff said.

The wound required medical attention but wasn't life threatening, according to law enforcement. Floyd said the juvenile identified Dugan as the man who stabbed him.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.