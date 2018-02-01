OHP Dashcam Shows Tulsa Airport Chase

We now have dashcam video showing a state trooper trying to stop a stolen truck during a deadly chase on a runway at Tulsa International Airport last May.

The suspect, Jerry Newman, faces federal and state charges.

The chase started in Sapulpa after police say Newman stole an ONG truck, but it got too dangerous so they backed off, and troopers came in.

They say Newman led them onto I-44 and eventually to the airport, where the trooper tried to get him to stop.

OHP said its policy is not to try tactical vehicle intervention maneuvers like this, but there was an airplane on the runway.



The trooper thought Newman was a threat to all the people on that plane so he tried to spin him out.

The trooper wasn't hurt and Newman kept going, crashing through a fence and speeding down northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 75.

Authorities said the chase finally ended when Newman ran off after hitting 23-year-old William Bruckman who left behind his wife and three children.

This wasn't Newman's first time eluding police and wrecking a stolen vehicle.

He served time in 2015 for it and he was just released from prison a few months before this happened.