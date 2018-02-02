Masked Man Shoots Victim Outside South Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting at a house near 91st and Mingo.

Police said a man with a mask showed up at the house Thursday night, demanding a debt be paid. The victim told police the man also threatened to set his house on fire.

The 59-year old victim walked outside to meet the man and was shot in the abdomen. He's now in the hospital and expected to survive.

Police don't have a description of the shooter.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.