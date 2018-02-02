Tulsa Cardiologist Shares Tips On National 'Wear Red Day'

February is Heart month and Friday is National Wear Red Day to help raise awareness about heart disease in women.

Dr. Shahid Qamar is a Cardiologist with the Oklahoma Heart Institute to shed a little more light on topic.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women in the U.S. and it kills approximately one in three women each year, about one woman every 80 seconds.

The good news is that 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

Some things you can do to reduce your risk include: