Pet Valentine's Day Photos Taken At Animal Aid Of Tulsa Event

Animal Aid of Tulsa is planning a Valentine's Day adoption event with a kissing booth Saturday, February 3. Meet a new sweetheart among the pets up for adoption at PetSmart from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 101st and Memorial.

They'll have a professional photographer there so you can get your pet's photo taken at the kissing booth. Smooches are optional.

Miss Jenks Oklahoma will be a special guest at 1 p.m.

