Police Pursuit Ends In Crash, TPD Says

Police have two men in custody after a pursuit ended in a crash Friday afternoon.

TPD says officers responded to a larceny call at a Dollar Store near 31st and Mingo around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Reports say one of the suspects took off in a Honda van before officers got there.

Officers later learned that the suspects were likely at a motel near 21st and I-44.

When they arrived, police saw the suspects in the Honda van.

Police say the suspects took off, leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended when the van crashed into 3 cars.

The driver, Christopher Polhamus ran from the crash but was quickly caught and arrested, say reports.

The passenger, Jamal Pasha, was arrested at the crash.

Polhamus was charged with felony eluding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and traffic charges.

Pasha was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The condition of the bystanders hit during the chase is unknown at this time.