TPD Searches For Armed Robbery Suspect

Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say robbed a convenience store with a sawed-off shotgun.

Police say the man walked into the store near 12th and Houston around 2:30 and demanded cash.

The clerk gave the man cash from the register, reports say.

TPD says they tried to track the suspect with a K9 unit but lost his scent after a few blocks.

Police believe he got into a getaway vehicle.