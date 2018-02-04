Woman Ejected, Flown To Hospital After Creek County Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Ejected, Flown To Hospital After Creek County Wreck


CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

OHP is investigating a Creek County wreck that ejected a woman nearly 45 feet Sunday afternoon. 

Troopers say a truck, driven by 47-year-old Danny Kilcrease, was driving eastbound on State Highway 51 near Mannford when it crossed the center line and was hit by an oncoming car. 

The driver of the westbound car, 24-year-old Kaleb Moore, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

22-year-old Alicia Washington, a passenger in the car, was taken by Air-Evac to the hospital in critical condition after she was ejected from the car. 

A 3-month-old baby was also in the car and was admitted to the hospital in stable condition with a leg injury. 

The one passenger of the truck was not injured, but Kilcrease was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

No one involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, except the baby, who was in a child restraint system. 

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.  

