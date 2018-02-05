Gov. Fallin Gives Last State Of The State Address

Governor Mary Fallin delivered her eighth and final state of the state address on Monday.

Monday's speech and the session to follow are being seen as the governor's chance to cement her legacy, but it is sure to be an uphill battle.

The focus of this year's State of the State was the budget, and specifically an endorsement of the Step Up Oklahoma plan. Lawmakers have to find a way to fill a $425-million budget hole.

"We can and must do better," Fallin outlines what we've seen over the last few months. Harsh realities affecting real people during the budget crisis. 4-day school weeks. Underfunded services. Job retention. — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) February 5, 2018

That money is a combined amount because when session starts Monday, the legislature will also still be in its second special session after they couldn't come to an agreement over the last nine months.

Fallin has said she hopes finding a way out of this massive budget hole and stabilizing state revenue will be her legacy something she nor the state has been able to do since her first state of the state in 2011.

"If we are to affect change we can't keep doing the same old thing and expect the same result." That line gets a loud applause — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) February 5, 2018

Normally, governors in their last year are considered "lame ducks" But the governor says that's not the case for her.

She told KGOU she thinks calling her a lame duck is wrong, saying there's a lot to do in government and noted her time in office has been fun.

"My prayer will be for you to remember our fellow Oklahomans" Fallin says to the #OKleg asks them to recall the vital vocation of teachers, the business owner, the caretaker, the college student and the person struggling with addiction — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) February 5, 2018

Fallin closes with a final "Let's get to work!" — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) February 5, 2018

Toward the end of her speech, a protestor began shouting in the gallery and unraveled a banner showing the governor's face with the words "State of despair" written on it.