Tulsa Union Avenue Rehabilitation Project Underway

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The City of Tulsa says a contractor has begun work on a street rehabilitation project on South Union Avenue between 41st and 51st.

Traffic will be limited to one lane in both directions from 47th to 51st for at least the next three months.  After that, work will shift to 41st to 47th.

As part of the project, the city is also installing a new 12-inch waterline and sidewalks will be added to both sides of the road.

The  $3.4-million project, which is funded by the 2008 third penny sales tax is expected to be finished in November.

