Fire Breaks Out At Sand Dollar Apartments In Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Several families' homes are damaged after a fire at a complex near 61st and Riverside.

A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman said the fire stemmed from an electrical problem and started inside the walls at the Sand Dollar apartments around 8:20 a.m.

Initially, 32 units were evacuated, but TFD said that's because the power had to be shut off; only a few apartments actually have damage.

Codie Anderson lives in the building next door with his daughter and said, "Went back into the house, seen my neighbor was walking up the steps. She said, 'The building behind you is on fire!' So here I am."

Everyone made it out safely and the fire department said management is allowing residents to stay in the office so they can get out of the cold.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
