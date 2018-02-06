Arrests Made, Meth Labs, Bomb Found During Rogers County Drug Raid

A Rogers County drug raid ended with several arrests made, meth labs found and a homemade bomb detonated.

The Rogers County THUG Task Force, along with the District Attorney’s Drug Task Force served search warrants at three different homes in the Chelsea area Tuesday.

News On 6’s Lori Fullbright was there when investigators said they made six arrests and found two meth labs.

During the search, investigators also found a bottle with wires inside it and a fuse.

The Tulsa Bomb Squad was called to the home and the device was X-Rayed. A technician said it was filled with BBs. The device was taken out of the home and detonated.

Investigators also said one home in the search had three children living there. They said the children will be taken to be examined for chemical exposure.

Investigators said all the suspects lived near each other and, according to databases, have logged more than 200 boxes of pseudoephedrine in the last four to five years – they said someone with bad allergies would only need four boxes a year.

