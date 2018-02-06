One Injured In 3-Vehicle Crash On 75 & Peoria

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision near Highway 75 and Pine in Tulsa.

That crash involved three vehicles, including an ambulance that was off the highway responding to a car wreck. EMSA said that ambulance had a patient in the back of the ambulance at the time of the crash but that patient wasn't taken to the hospital. But, the driver of the car that rear-ended the ambulance was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2/6/2018 Related Story: Slick Conditions Lead To Multiple Tulsa Collisions

The southbound lanes of Highway 75 were reopened a little after 4:30 p.m.

Reporter Brian Dorman was on the scene as the wreck was cleared this afternoon: