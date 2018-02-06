Muskogee Officers Say Goodbye To K-9 'Indie' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Muskogee Officers Say Goodbye To K-9 'Indie'

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

The Muskogee community paid its respects Tuesday as MPD K-9 Indie was laid to rest. 

Indie died Saturday while on duty due to a twisted stomach/intestine after his handler, Lt. William Peters, said he began having difficulty breathing when they reported for duty that day. 

2/5/2018 Related Story: Muskogee K-9 'Indie' Dies While On Duty

Muskogee police thanked the community, Muskogee Fire Department, Muskogee County EMS, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office and all the officers that helped them say goodbye to Indie on Tuesday. 

"Thank you to everyone in our community that pulled over for his procession and those of you who stood in the cold to say goodbye to our brother and friend.

To us, Indie was not just a dog, he was a partner, a friend, and a brother," Muskogee police wrote on Facebook. 

Indie was not only known for his role on MPD but for his years he served when he was deployed to Iraq. 

"Indie, Thank you for all that you did. You may be gone, but you are not forgotten, and we will hold the line from here buddy. Rest easy, brother," MPD wrote.

 

