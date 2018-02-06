Tulsa Road Conditions Improving After Freezing Rain - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Road Conditions Improving After Freezing Rain

TULSA, Oklahoma -

In Tulsa, road conditions are improving after freezing rain made the afternoon drive slick and hazardous. Our crews went to one crash after the other.

Many of the roads are already improving. Tulsa Crews have been hard at work. They have been brining hills, overpasses and bridges.

Just to give you an idea of some of the resources available in Tulsa: They have 67 truck-mounted salt spreaders, two salt brine systems equipped with two applicators and about 12,000 tons of salt on hand.

But drivers in the Tulsa area felt the effects of the slick roads Tuesday.

Tulsa Police responded to several crashes as light precipitation began falling.

One person was taken to the hospital near Pine and Highway 75.

That crash involved three vehicles and an EMSA ambulance that had a patient in the back of it.

EMSA says a car hit the ambulance which was off the highway responding to another accident. 

EMSA says between 3:00 and 5:40 p.m., they responded to 19 collisions related to road conditions and nine of those patients were taken to Tulsa hospitals. Around the city, there were several rollovers.

