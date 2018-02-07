Police Seek To ID Tulsa Taco Bueno Robber

Police hope you can identify the robber of a Tulsa fast food restaurant on January 31st that was caught on surveillance video.

They say at about 8:30 p.m., the man, armed with a gun ran into the kitchen at the Taco Bueno in the 8600 block of South Lewis.

Police say the man demanded money and once he got it, he ran out of the business.

If you know anything about the robbery or the man, police asked you to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.