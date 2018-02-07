Heroin, Human Trafficking Suspects Arrested In Tulsa, Broken Arrow

Several law enforcement agencies served warrants in Tulsa and Broken Arrow Wednesday morning in a massive raid of heroin and human trafficking suspects.

Several people are now in custody.

Homeland Security, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Tulsa Police Department and other agencies had about 100 officers and deputies involved in the operation, according to TCSO. Viewers reported seeing flash grenades and the Tulsa Police helicopter as arrests were made.

TCSO Deputy Justin Green said they had multiple SWAT teams working in Tulsa and Wagoner County serving eight search warrants. The raid focused on individuals tied to Mexican drug cartels, he told News On 6.

Green said they found guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia. He said amounts varied at the eight locations which included the Shoreline Apartments near 21st Street and Highway 169 and the Park Place Apartments near Interstate 44 and Yale.

"This is an operation that's been ongoing for multiple months," Green said. "Some of these are repeat offenders that have been arrested multiple times throughout the years."

Green said heroin is a drug that can be deadly, especially if laced with fentanyl, so they do everything they can to keep it from the community.

People were also brought up from Mexico as part of the drug and human trafficking ring, he said.

Green did not know the number of people arrested in the early morning raid.

Neighbors like Heather Dennard said they were shocked to know this was happening so close to their homes.

"That is very scary, honestly, because my kids are so friendly and I don't, wow," Dennard said.

TCSO said most of the ring's members have been arrested in the past.