OG&E Sends Second Wave Of Line Crews To Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

Fifty OG&E line crew members will head to Puerto Rico Thursday to relieve the first wave of crew members who have been on the island since January 20. 

OG&E says the transfer of crews will take place within one day, and that the 50 new crew members will land and deplane in San Juan. 

The previous crew members will board that same plane and return to Oklahoma City later that evening. 

OG&E says the deployment is part of an industry-led effort to support ongoing power restoration in Puerto Rico.

The newest group will work for 20 days beginning Friday, February 9. 

