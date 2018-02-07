Riley Inks 3 On National Signing Day

Lincoln Riley introduced three more members of OU’s 2018 recruiting class on Wednesday. The Sooners added four-star defensive tackle Michael Thompson, four-star linebacker DaShaun White and three-star tight end Brayden Willis, giving them a total of 22 in the class.

Check out the rest of the class here.

Michael Thompson – DT – St. Louis, MO

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ... U.S. Army All-American ... touted as the No. 76 overall recruit in the nation by 247 Sports, No. 96 by Rivals and No. 122 in the ESPN300 ... the No. 2 recruit in the state of Missouri by Rivals and the No. 3 prospect by 247Sports and ESPN ... rated as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports and Rivals and No. 10 by ESPN ... participated in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl ... named first-team all-state by USA Today and the Missouri media ... chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Missouri and USC, among others.

DaShaun White – LB – North Richland Hills, TX

A four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ... U.S. Army All-American ... ranked as the No. 116 overall recruit in the country by 247Sports and No. 248 by Rivals ... rated as the No. 9 rated outside linebacker by 247Sports, No. 14 by ESPN and No. 22 by Rivals ... tabbed the No. 10 recruit in the state of Texas by 247Sports, No. 28 by Rivals and No. 42 by ESPN ... tallied 274 tackles (26.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks), eight passes defended, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles over his final three seasons of high school ... chose Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and others.

Brayden Willis – TE – Arlington, TX

A three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals ... ranked as the nation's No. 19 tight end/H-back by ESPN and the No. 70 overall tight end by 247 Sports ... caught 29 passes for 586 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 572 yards and 16 touchdowns and passed for 521 yards and four touchdowns as a senior ... totaled 56 receptions, 909 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his career ... Texas District 4-6A MVP as a senior ... chose Oklahoma over Arizona, Houston and Wake Forest, among others.