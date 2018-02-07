Glenpool Toddler Fights For Life At St. Jude

A Glenpool family is asking for your prayers after their 3-year-old daughter, Bailey, was diagnosed last week with an inoperable brain tumor.

They're in Memphis at St. Jude in a race against time with only months to come up with a miracle.

That miracle will hopefully come in the form of an experimental treatment.

It's difficult to believe this family thought they were fighting an earache and now little Bailey is fighting to survive.

“She's scared. You can tell she's very clingy. She never let's me go. She's trying to stay strong. She is definitely fighting," said Bailey’s mother Lisa Dodson.

The Dodson family is in for a fight they didn't expect when Bailey got sick last week. A trip to the doctor for antibiotics quickly took a critical turn.

"Our world's been completely flipped upside down. We are trying to figure out our new normal right now … and you kinda can't," said Lisa.

“It's not operable to where they can remove the tumor. It's not a cancer per-say so chemo's not really going to work so our option right now is radiation,” Lisa said.

Doctors have been honest with Lisa and her husband about how dire the diagnosis is. In fact, there is no cure and without a miracle, Bailey may have less than a year to live.

“My husband and I are having a really hard time choosing which treatment plan is best. You keep thinking in the back of your mind what if you pick the wrong treatment,” said Lisa.

Very sick Bailey is still your typical 3-year old who loves the water, the movie Frozen and playing with Play-doh.

It's her little face that has folks around Glenpool saying an extra prayer and this little face that has a family pulling together.

"We all believe Bailey is going to be our miracle baby. She's going to be the one to beat this," Lisa said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

T-shirts are rolling off the presses at Glenpool's American T's with the money raised going to Bailey's family.

You can order those t-shirts on their website.

We will continue to keep in touch with the Dodsons and let you know how Bailey is doing in the months to come.