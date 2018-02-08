Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing $23K In Merchandise

A man pleads guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $23,000 worth of merchandise from Tulsa stores like TJ Maxx, Toys R Us, Lowes and Warehouse Market.

Court records show 31-year-old Matthew Donaho entered the guilty plea during a hearing.

The judge then sentenced him to eight years in prison and fined him more than $13,000.

Tulsa Police say Donaho worked with 41-year-old Katina Scott to commit the thefts for more than a year.

During her court hearing Wednesday, Scott was bound over for trial. She faces 12 counts of larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.