Two Tulsa Post Office Employees Plead Guilty To Drug Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Two Tulsa Post Office Employees Plead Guilty To Drug Theft

Posted: Updated:
Laura Campbell and Derek Miller Laura Campbell and Derek Miller
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Two U.S. postal workers who were accused of teaming up to steal drugs from the mail are scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

The Postal Service Office of Inspector General confirms Laura Campbell pleaded guilty to conspiracy earlier this week and Derek Miller pleaded guilty earlier this year to the same charge.

9/7/2018 Related Story: OK Postal Workers Accused Of Stealing Drugs From Packages

Investigators say Derek Miller was taking packages off of the lines at a local mail processing facility to see if they had drugs in them, and would bring them to Laura Campbell's office.

They say Campbell admitted that she'd let Miller bring boxes into her office, took the drugs out and was a lookout.

Investigators say they found 13 pounds of marijuana in her home as well as a half a pound of cocaine, 300 ecstasy tablets and 152 hydrocodone tablets

In Miller's home, investigators found 25 pounds of marijuana.

Derek Miller will be sentenced in April and Laura Campbell will be sentenced in May.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.