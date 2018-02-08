Suspected DUI Crash In Sapulpa Caught On Video - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspected DUI Crash In Sapulpa Caught On Video

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A suspected DUI crash involving an SUV is caught on surveillance video.  The crash happened Wednesday in Sapulpa and the driver, 47-year-old Robert Martin is in jail.

A nearby security camera happened to start recording just as his Ford Explorer rolled over onto its top.

Morgan Evans, who shared the video with News On 6, says the camera is on a motion sensor, which is most likely why it didn't catch the whole crash.

Sapulpa Police say the SUV was going east on Teel when Martin hit a culvert. He over-corrected and ran into a guard rail, causing the SUV to roll over.  Officers say Martin was pinned and firefighters had to cut him free.

Robert Martin was taken to the hospital to be checked out  before being arrested and booked into jail, according to police.

Police say they smelled alcohol and found beer cans and pills in the SUV.  They also said Martin was driving with a suspended license.

Court records show Robert Martin pleaded guilty in January 2017 for another DUI charge.

