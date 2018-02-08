Person Walking On Tracks Killed By Train In Muldrow

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a person was killed after being hit by a train Thursday at about 11:22 a.m. in Muldrow.

According to a collision report, the pedestrian was walking westbound on the train tracks when they were hit by the train, which was also traveling west near East 1100 Road and Gibbons Lane in Muldrow, which is in Sequoyah County.

Troopers say the Union Pacific train blew the horn several times to alert the pedestrian and the pedestrian acknowledged the train but did not step off the tracks.

The person was struck by the train and thrown to the south, OHP said.

Troopers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train, which had two engines and 90 cars, was operated by Brian Williams of Van Buren, Arkansas. Ricky Bangs, also of Van Buren, was a passenger. Neither of the men was hurt.

Troopers have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.