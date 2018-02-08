Person Walking On Tracks Killed By Train In Muldrow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Person Walking On Tracks Killed By Train In Muldrow

Posted: Updated:
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a person was killed after being hit by a train Thursday at about 11:22 a.m. in Muldrow. 

According to a collision report, the pedestrian was walking westbound on the train tracks when they were hit by the train, which was also traveling west near East 1100 Road and Gibbons Lane in Muldrow, which is in Sequoyah County.

Troopers say the Union Pacific train blew the horn several times to alert the pedestrian and the pedestrian acknowledged the train but did not step off the tracks. 

The person was struck by the train and thrown to the south, OHP said. 

Troopers said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The train, which had two engines and 90 cars, was operated by Brian Williams of Van Buren, Arkansas. Ricky Bangs, also of Van Buren, was a passenger. Neither of the men was hurt. 

Troopers have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.