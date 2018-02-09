Southeast Asia Refuge Family Arrives In Tulsa

Dozens of people were at Tulsa International Airport Thursday, February 8th to give a group of refugees a warm welcome to Oklahoma.

The arriving family is from southeast Asia and fled Myanmar in 2014 and resettled in Malaysia.

Since then, they've waited to get approved for refugee status so they could come to the U.S. They finally touched down Thursday in Green Country.

Tulsa's Catholic Charities says more families are scheduled to fly into Tulsa next week.