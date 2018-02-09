Police Arrest Tahlequah Stabbing Suspect

Northeastern State University tells News On 6 they are monitoring a situation involving a student, where one man stabbed another during what they say was a religious argument.

Tahlequah Police arrested Ibrahim Alyami after investigators say he stabbed a man in the arm. They say witnesses say Alyami also chased the victim after the attack.

The school says the incident occurred off-campus.

“There is an on-going investigation being conducted by the Tahlequah Police Department into an incident that occurred off-campus. NSU is following our student conduct policy in regards to the student who was allegedly involved,” said Ben Hardcastle, NSU Vice President for University Relations.