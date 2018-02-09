Pawnee County School District Fighting Back Against The Flu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pawnee County School District Fighting Back Against The Flu

CLEVELAND, Oklahoma -

A Green Country school district says it is still battling a lot of flu cases.  Last month, a high amount of cases led Cleveland Public Schools to cancel classes for a few days.

Since then, the Pawnee County district has been doing more to fight off the illness.

Cleveland Schools says it had 40 students out with the flu Thursday, that is about five-percent of its student population.  Last month, 30-percent of its students were diagnosed with the flu, forcing them to close for a few days.

1/6/2018 Related Story: Cleveland Schools Cancel Classes After Flu Outbreak

Superintendent Aaron Espousal says they've stepped up their game even more with extra attention to cleaning water fountains, door handles and desktops. They have a protocol in place for dealing with the flu from students to teachers to food service - any area where the virus may be spread.

"We check those food service workers, make sure they're healthy and all of the food preparation, the pots, the pans, they get scrubbed and cleaned and sanitized as well," said Aaron Espousal

The district says they're encouraging students to see a doctor as soon as possible if they think they're sick.

