Suspect Caught In Illinois After Escaping From Stroud Hospital

Police are search in of Jeremiah Nunley after he escaped from the Stroud hospital.

Authorities say the Stroud hospital was immediately placed on lockdown after a suspect escaped from the ER Friday, February 9. After nearly a week on-the-run, the suspect is now in custody.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff Dougherty, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Jeremiah Nunley, was arrested after stealing a truck from a construction company in Davenport Friday morning. Davenport Police officers were transporting him to jail when he complained about having a medical issue.

Nunley was taken to the ER at Stroud Regional Medical Center to be checked out. He escaped custody after attacking an officer and then fled on foot south of the area in the woods.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, law enforcement said Nunley was in custody in Madison, Illinois.