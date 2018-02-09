Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery With Fake Bomb - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery With Fake Bomb

Edd Payne mug shot from the Tulsa Jail. Edd Payne mug shot from the Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery. Prosecutors say Edd Tawon Payne made a "hoax bomb" out of wires and a disassembled cell phone.

His girlfriend used the "bomb" to rob the Bank of America at 205 East Pine in August 2017, according to authorities. Payne was the getaway driver, according to Tulsa Police. They got away with more than $11,000.

"Bank robberies are inherently violent offenses that can jeopardize the lives of bank employees and customers," said United States Attorney R. Trent Shores. 

"My office has focused our attention on reducing violent crime and gun crime. We will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to improve the safety of our community.”

Payne's co-defendant, Manuel Britto, pleaded guilty January 3, 2018. Both are awaiting sentencing.

