Slick Roads Cause Tulsa Highway Wrecks

Slick roads caused a bad accident on Highway 75 near the 23rd Street exit.

A driver pulled over to help someone stranded on the highway when a truck rammed into him and pushed his truck against the guardrail.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Tulsa police also responded to a rollover accident along I-44 just east of Highway 169.

The slick conditions caused the driver to lose control and flip on its top.

Three people were inside, but no one was hurt.