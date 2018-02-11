Frigid Sunday

Clouds will hang around for most of our Sunday, but some sunshine should break through late in the day. It’ll be a cold day but at least better than yesterday as we climb into the mid 30s for our afternoon highs with wind chills still in the 20s.

The warming trend really kicks into high gear as the work week begins! Sunshine returns in full force on Monday, pushing us from the teens in the morning to the upper 40s by Monday afternoon. An increasing south breeze on Tuesday will push us further into the 50s.

Making plans with your sweetheart for Valentine’s Day Wednesday? It looks like a warm and windy one with highs climbing into the 60s! We’ll likely hold well in the 50s for Valentine’s evening, with a slight chance of showers as well.

The forecast gets quite a bit more uncertain by late in the week. Another cold front will move into Green Country either late Thursday or into Friday, but the exact timing is still up in the air. This front should also bring us a chance of scattered showers and possibly even a storm or two as well.

The details regarding our late week forecast will become more clear over the next few days, so continue to check back with our News On 6 weather team for updates!

