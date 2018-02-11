Kids Camp For Fire Survivors Missing Important Trailer

A non-profit is asking for help after they say their trailer was stolen near Collinsville.

The group helps children who have survived fires in Oklahoma.

Now, they're hoping someone will recognize the trailer so they can keep using it for important fundraising events.

For the past three years, the Burn Camp trailer has been stored at the same house.

But a board member who lives there just discovered someone broke the lock and stole it.

It couldn't be more obvious what this trailer is used for; the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp.

"It's something that we cherish," said Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Board Member Ronn Badertscher.

And now, it's gone.

"It's just heartbreaking," said Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Director Scotty Stokes.

This summer will mark the 20th year of the camp, where kids from all over the state who have survived fires get together at Dry Gulch near Adair.

"Some of them are scarred really bad and have been through some pretty traumatic injuries. A lot of surgeries, a lot of time in the hospitals," said Stokes.

"It's an opportunity for the kids to be themselves for a week at a time," said Badertscher.

The camp is free for the kids, but the non-profit spends about $30,000 to make it happen.

That money is raised through donations and fundraisers.

Their trailer helps haul supplies to and from each fundraiser and it's used at camp, too.

"Was raised in Collinsville for 35 years now and this is the first time I’ve ever had anything stolen," said Badertscher.

Replacing the trailer and the folding tables that were inside would cost about $2,500 dollars, but Scotty Stokes and Ronn Badertscher are asking whoever took it to think about its true value and bring it back.

"The audacity of some people, that can steal from a charity, is unbelievable," said Badertscher.

If you see the trailer or have any information about where it is, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

And if you'd like to donate to the non-profit, visit their website.