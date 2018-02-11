Kids Camp For Fire Survivors Missing Important Trailer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Kids Camp For Fire Survivors Missing Important Trailer

Posted: Updated:
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

A non-profit is asking for help after they say their trailer was stolen near Collinsville.

The group helps children who have survived fires in Oklahoma.

Now, they're hoping someone will recognize the trailer so they can keep using it for important fundraising events.  

For the past three years, the Burn Camp trailer has been stored at the same house.  

But a board member who lives there just discovered someone broke the lock and stole it. 

It couldn't be more obvious what this trailer is used for; the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp. 

"It's something that we cherish," said Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Board Member Ronn Badertscher. 

And now, it's gone. 

"It's just heartbreaking," said Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp Director Scotty Stokes.

This summer will mark the 20th year of the camp, where kids from all over the state who have survived fires get together at Dry Gulch near Adair. 

"Some of them are scarred really bad and have been through some pretty traumatic injuries. A lot of surgeries, a lot of time in the hospitals," said Stokes. 

"It's an opportunity for the kids to be themselves for a week at a time," said Badertscher.

The camp is free for the kids, but the non-profit spends about $30,000 to make it happen. 

That money is raised through donations and fundraisers.
Their trailer helps haul supplies to and from each fundraiser and it's used at camp, too.  

"Was raised in Collinsville for 35 years now and this is the first time I’ve ever had anything stolen," said Badertscher. 

Replacing the trailer and the folding tables that were inside would cost about $2,500 dollars, but Scotty Stokes and Ronn Badertscher are asking whoever took it to think about its true value and bring it back. 

"The audacity of some people, that can steal from a charity, is unbelievable," said Badertscher.

If you see the trailer or have any information about where it is, call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

And if you'd like to donate to the non-profit, visit their website

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.