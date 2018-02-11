Tulsa Mazzio's Restaurant Employees Robbed At Gunpoint

Police are looking for a pair of Tulsa restaurant robbers.

Officers say just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, two armed men entered Mazzio's in the 8000 block of South Yale and demanded money from the restaurant's employees.

After getting the money, police say the pair ran out of the restaurant and were last seen headed west.

Police say a search of the area failed to turn up either suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.