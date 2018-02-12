Two Tulsa Railroad Crossings Closed For Improvements

Drivers can expect some detours in downtown Tulsa as the BNSF railroad makes some repairs to several crossings near the BOK Center.

The railroad says it is making improvements at crossings at Guthrie and Union Avenues.

The City of Tulsa says the Guthrie Avenue crossing will be closed at West Archer Street from Monday through Wednesday. And the crossing at Union and West 17th Street South will be closed Tuesday, February 13th from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.