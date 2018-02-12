Suspected Pickup Thief Arrested Following Chase, Crash In Tulsa

Police arrest a man who was speeding through a Tulsa neighborhood in a stolen pickup early Monday.

Officers say the driver of the Ford F-250 was driving too fast in the 3200 block of East 38th Street at 1 a.m. When they tried to stop Justin Code, 31, he sped off.

Another officer spotted the truck a short time later and after a brief chase, police say Code lost control and crashed into a bush and curb. They said Code got out of the truck and ran, but was eventually caught near 37th and Harvard.

Inside the pickup, which was reported stolen out of Glenpool, police found burglary tools and drugs. They also learned Code was wanted out of Texas for another stolen vehicle.

Justin Code was booked into the Tulsa County jail.