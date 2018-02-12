PETA Honors Tulsa Firefighters For Dog Rescue

Duchess and her family thanked firefighters over the weekend.

PETA is sending Tulsa Firefighters an award for their actions in rescuing a dog from a frozen creek last week. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced that they are sending TFD a Compassionate Fire Department Award - and some vegan cookies.

A female pit bull named Duchess had escaped from a fence and became stranded out on the ice February 7. It was a firefighter who first noticed the dog stranded on Mingo Creek and called for help from the rescue task force.

Firefighters dressed in protective suits rescued her, and Tulsa Animal Welfare took the dog in to be warmed up.

Duchess was chipped and returned to her grateful family. News On 6 was there when owner Tari McIntire thanked firefighters.

"These heroic firefighters were ready and willing to navigate a frozen creek to bring this dog to safety," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange.

"PETA hopes their kindness and swift actions will inspire everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during the dangerous winter months."

TFD was recognized by PETA in 2015 for rescuing a dog from a manhole.

Along with the the certificate, firefighters will receive: "a box of delicious vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of The Engine 2 Diet, a Texas firefighter's 28-day plan for staying in prime firefighting shape by eating vegan meals."