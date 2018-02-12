PETA Honors Tulsa Firefighters For Dog Rescue - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

PETA Honors Tulsa Firefighters For Dog Rescue

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Firefighters rescue Duchess on February 7. Firefighters rescue Duchess on February 7.
Duchess and her family thanked firefighters over the weekend. Duchess and her family thanked firefighters over the weekend.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

PETA is sending Tulsa Firefighters an award for their actions in rescuing a dog from a frozen creek last week. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals announced that they are sending TFD a Compassionate Fire Department Award - and some vegan cookies.

A female pit bull named Duchess had escaped from a fence and became stranded out on the ice February 7. It was a firefighter who first noticed the dog stranded on Mingo Creek and called for help from the rescue task force. 

Firefighters dressed in protective suits rescued her, and Tulsa Animal Welfare took the dog in to be warmed up.

Duchess was chipped and returned to her grateful family. News On 6 was there when owner Tari McIntire thanked firefighters.

2/10/2018 Related Story: Owner Reunites With Dog Stranded On Ice

"These heroic firefighters were ready and willing to navigate a frozen creek to bring this dog to safety," says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. 

"PETA hopes their kindness and swift actions will inspire everyone to look out for animals in need, especially during the dangerous winter months."

TFD was recognized by PETA in 2015 for rescuing a dog from a manhole.

Along with the the certificate, firefighters will receive: "a box of delicious vegan cookies, a letter of congratulations, and a copy of The Engine 2 Diet, a Texas firefighter's 28-day plan for staying in prime firefighting shape by eating vegan meals."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.