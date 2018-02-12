QuikTrip Testing Uber Eats At Select Locations

QuikTrip is testing Uber Eats at four stores across Tulsa.

News On 6’s Emory Bryan noticed the announcement on the door of a QuikTrip store reading, “Delivery available through Uber Eats.”

Bryan took a picture of the announcement and Tweeted it. QuikTrip responded with more information.

New experiment by @QuikTrip: testing @UberEats delivery from a handful of stores. pic.twitter.com/xQgFQIRCti — Emory Bryan (@emorybryan) February 12, 2018

“Hey Emory! This is currently being tested at 4 of our stores. The locations we are testing this at are 51st and Mingo, I-44 and Harvard, Admiral and Yale, and 61st and Aspen. We are currently only offering this at these Tulsa stores. Have a great day!”

Over the last several years, QuikTrip has continued to expand from just a gas station – the addition of the QT Kitchens has added a new aspect for patrons, allowing them to order hot food like sub sandwiches, flatbreads, pretzels, pizza and more.

Uber Eats is a branch of the popular ride-sharing app Uber. It partners with restaurants and allows customers to order and pay from participating restaurants on the app and the order will be delivered to your location.