OSBI Investigates Possible Murder Case In Delaware County

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI assistance with a possible homicide investigation after a woman's body was found.

OSBI says the woman’s body was found outside a trailer house at the Kingpoint Mobile Home Park at 64600 E. 254 Road, just outside of Grove.

The woman’s body was discovered at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

OSBI says the medical examiner will work to make a positive identification and determine her manner and cause of death.

In the meantime, OSBI special agents and sheriff’s investigators are collecting information and gathering evidence in this possible homicide.