Voters To Decide On Bond Proposal For Union Schools

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Voters will decide a $129 million bond proposal for Union Public Schools on February 13.

Voters in the Union School district have a big decision to make in Tuesday's school bond election. 

As the student population continues to grow the district needs the $129 million bond to make sure it can keep up.

The money would be used for several projects over the next 5 years, including finishing construction at Ella Ochoa Elementary. 

The district also has plans for a new fine arts building and renovations to the football stadium.

The school district has been working on the bond proposal since last year. 

"More than 90 percent of our kids are engaged in either fine arts or athletics or a club or organization. That's just a wonderful problem for us to have, but its created a unique challenge for us," said Kirt Hartzlar, Union Public Schools Superintendent. 

A separate bond proposal would cover transportation needs. 

