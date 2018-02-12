Tulsa Woman Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Child Abuse, Neglect

A woman will spend five years in prison for child abuse and child neglect.

A judge sentenced Sharlotte Sandstede Monday after police said she beat her five-year-old daughter last July.

The little girl ran away and ended up at a QuikTrip where employees called police.

When officers found Sandstede, they say she was drunk.