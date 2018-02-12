Possible Settlement Forthcoming In Eric Harris Family Lawsuit

Tulsa County commissioners are allowing the county attorney to settle a pending civil lawsuit in Eric Harris's death.

Commissioners decided on the issue during an executive session Monday.

A court hearing on that possible settlement is scheduled for Wednesday.

Harris's family is suing former Tulsa Sheriff Stanley Glanz, former reserve deputy Bob Bates and several deputies.

Bates served prison time for manslaughter in the shooting death of Eric Harris.