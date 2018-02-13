Tulsa Man Sexually Assaults Woman At Gunpoint, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Sexually Assaults Woman At Gunpoint, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man was arrested Monday, February 12 after police say he raped a woman at gunpoint in January. The victim told police she was carrying bags of belongings to her mother's house when Ryan French offered her a ride.

When she got back into the truck, the woman said French claimed to find meth and showed a badge saying he would arrest her if she didn't have sex with him. When she tried to get out of the truck, an arrest report states French pointed a semi-automatic weapon at her. 

French drove the victim to a warehouse and raped her, according to the arresting officer. Police say he then gave her $40 and dropped her off near Admiral and Memorial.

The woman reported the sexual assault which took place in January and was treated at a hospital. On February 9, she and her boyfriend said they saw French driving the truck he'd given the woman a ride in.

She called police and gave them the suspect's tag number. Police arrested him on suspicion of felony rape, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.  

The 38-year-old man bonded out of jail.

