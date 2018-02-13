Free Stickers May Help Prevent Sand Springs Auto Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Free Stickers May Help Prevent Sand Springs Auto Theft

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Sand Springs Police are starting a program they believe will help fight auto theft in their city. They're offering stickers residents can put on their vehicles that could tip off police that the car is stolen.

People who don't normally drive between the hours of 1 to 5 a.m. can get the sticker from the police. The sticker says the owner agrees police can stopped the vehicle - without cause - if it's seen on the road between those hours.

"If for some reason you were stopped during those hours, when the officer verified ownership, you would be on your way," a SSPD Facebook post states. 

"If someone else were driving your vehicle, we would make contact with you to make sure you knew where your vehicle was."

If you'd like a free sticker, go by the police administration office, suite 101 at 100 East Broadway.

