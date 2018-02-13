Doerflinger Resigns As Interim Commissioner Of Okla. Health Dept - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Doerflinger Resigns As Interim Commissioner Of Okla. Health Dept.

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Interim Commissioner of the State Health Department Preston Doerflinger is resigning after reports surfaced of a domestic abuse incident with his now-ex-wife. 

The case occurred back in 2012, when Tulsa Police were responded to a domestic violence call from Doerflinger's wife. The Frontier published a story on the incident on Monday, stating in part that Doerflinger choked his wife twice during an argument. 

Tulsa police spokesman Shane Tuell read from a police report but didn't supply The Frontier with a copy. Tuell said the case was assigned to the department's family violence unit but it was closed and not forwarded to prosecutors. No charges were ever filed. 

Doerflinger's resignation is effective immediately. The state health board has named Brian Downs as the acting commissioner.

Doerflinger has also submitted a separate letter, resigning his post as the Secretary of Finance, Administration and Information Technology.

