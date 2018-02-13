Sillwater Police Investigating After 4-Month-Old Dies At In-Home Day Care

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old baby was found unresponsive at an in-home day care in Stillwater.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a home in the 3000 block of East 2nd Street around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 12, after a report of a baby was found not breathing.

The first arriving officer found an adult female performing CPR on the infant, and then took over life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived. Once on scene, medical personnel pronounced the baby dead.

According to initial reports, the day care provider says the baby was put down for a nap and was found unresponsive about an hour later.

The investigation is ongoing. Stillwater Police says Payne County DHS and Daycare Licensing are also investigating the baby’s death. The state medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

