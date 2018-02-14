Driver In Custody Following Police Chase From Muskogee To Coweta - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Driver In Custody Following Police Chase From Muskogee To Coweta

Posted: Updated:
COWETA, Oklahoma -

Authorities say one person is in jail after leading law enforcement on a chase early Wednesday from Muskogee to the Coweta area in a stolen car. 

Muskogee County deputies say the chase started near 17th and Shawnee in Muskogee at about 12:30 a.m.  

A check of the 2009 Chevy Impala's tags determined it had been stolen.  

The driver led deputies, Muskogee Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Highway 51B and Highway 104 before it ended near Coweta with an arrest.  After stopping the car, deputies say the driver got out and ran off, but they used K9 officers to track the driver down.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.