Driver In Custody Following Police Chase From Muskogee To Coweta

Authorities say one person is in jail after leading law enforcement on a chase early Wednesday from Muskogee to the Coweta area in a stolen car.

Muskogee County deputies say the chase started near 17th and Shawnee in Muskogee at about 12:30 a.m.

A check of the 2009 Chevy Impala's tags determined it had been stolen.

The driver led deputies, Muskogee Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Highway 51B and Highway 104 before it ended near Coweta with an arrest. After stopping the car, deputies say the driver got out and ran off, but they used K9 officers to track the driver down.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.