Tulsa Area United Way Celebrates Milestones At Banquet

Tulsa United Way celebrated several milestones this week, and News On 6 anchor Brian Dorman was there to help at an annual banquet.

The Tulsa Area United Way raised more than a quarter billion dollars during the tenure of outgoing CEO Mark Graham. Graham was recognized during the annual Live United awards luncheon at the Cox Business Center Tuesday afternoon, February 13.

Also celebrated was incoming CEO Alison Anthony who takes over in April. More than 500,000 people helped the United Way make contributions to the community.

