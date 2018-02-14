Paper Manufacturer To Build Plant In Inola

A paper manufacturer plans to build a $350 million plant in Inola.

It’s on the site of the abandoned BlackFox nuclear plant and the new operation will bring in hundreds of jobs.

This development was being kept quiet, called Project Autumn, but News On 6 confirmed through a paper trail that Sofidel America is the company about to build a large paper factory here.

Inola has been waiting 40 years to find out what would happen at the old BlackFox site, but Wednesday, there was plenty of activity. A demolition company spent the day removing foundations of buildings that were never built.

Sources tell News on 6 the Sofidel project involves 500 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs.



“It's going to be great for the schools and it’s great for business because we’ll have more people, traffic in our businesses," said Drew Turner with Inola Drug.

Sofidel already has a large warehouse in Catoosa that’s part of the company’s expanding American footprint. The Italian manufacturer plans to build a plant that converts large paper rolls into finished products ready for shipment.

"It’s kind of like Christmas. You’ve got the packages and you can tear off the corner and reveal part of it, but you can’t really unveil everything," said Inola Chamber President Scott Roy.

While Roy couldn’t comment on specifics, he could say the construction alone will create hundreds of good local jobs.

“We actually have a good amount of welders, fabricators, and a lot of people who will qualify for these jobs coming in and right now they’re having to drive to Catoosa or Sapulpa to work," Roy said.

Sources say the new plant will cover 50 acres under one roof. Sofidel bought 240 acres from PSO, which still has 750 acres around it for sale. PSO sold the land for just over $1 million.

The property taxes for the school will be over a million dollars a year, but won't take effect until five years after the plant opens.

The company plans to break ground in one month, and construction will take at least a year and a half.