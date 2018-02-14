Flight Simulator Company Breaks Ground On New Facility In Sapulpa

A flight simulator and training development firm is expanding in Sapulpa.

Shen Te Enterprises broke ground Wednesday on a new facility in the city's Town West Shopping Center.

The 22-year-old company is based in Bixby and works with major aircraft builders.

"We presently live here in Sapulpa," says Bonnie Berney, Shen Te Enterprises President. "Basically, we're bringing the company home."

The firm employs a handful of workers right now, but company leaders tell News On 6 they hope to triple that number within a year.

Crews are expected to complete work on the building in about seven months.