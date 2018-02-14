Flight Simulator Company Breaks Ground On New Facility In Sapulp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Flight Simulator Company Breaks Ground On New Facility In Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A flight simulator and training development firm is expanding in Sapulpa.

Shen Te Enterprises broke ground Wednesday on a new facility in the city's Town West Shopping Center.

The 22-year-old company is based in Bixby and works with major aircraft builders.

"We presently live here in Sapulpa," says Bonnie Berney, Shen Te Enterprises President.  "Basically, we're bringing the company home."

The firm employs a handful of workers right now, but company leaders tell News On 6 they hope to triple that number within a year.

Crews are expected to complete work on the building in about seven months.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
