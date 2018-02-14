Nonprofits Face Budget Cuts - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Nonprofits Face Budget Cuts

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The CEO of a nonprofit in Tulsa is reacting to the failure of Step Up Oklahoma.

Tracey Lyall runs Domestic Violence Intervention Services. It's an agency that helps re-build the lives of those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault through advocacy, shelter, counseling and education.

Lyall says she's very concerned about what these cuts will mean for her programs.

"Certainly, significant no matter what kind of cuts,” she stated. “Because we are not seeing a decrease in the need for our services, we're really seeing more people come to us. We have about 58 percent increase in those coming to see us for sexual assault and domestic violence."

Lyall says the first thing impacted when there is less funding is staffing.

